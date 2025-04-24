Developer wins rezoning approval for Centene-owned land

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has unanimously approved a rezoning petition that sets the stage for development of a prime piece of real estate in University City.

Council members approved Atlanta-based Flournoy Development Group’s petition during its April 21 zoning meeting.

Flournoy filed the petition in September to rezone a nearly 52-acre site at 2200 One Electrolux Way and 10200 Claude Freeman Drive.

The vacant site was rezoned for community activity center district exception (CAC-1 EX), which allows for multifamily development.

Its previous zoning was office institutional, conditional (O-1, CD), and single-family residential (RE-3, O).

The property is currently owned by Centene Corp., which once planned an East Coast hub there.

