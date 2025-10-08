Developer withdraws plans for controversial Matthews data center project

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Plans for a controversial data center in Matthews have been called off. The announcement was made by the town’s mayor Tuesday night.

A developer originally wanted to turn 123 acres along East John Street near the Interstate 485 interchange into a data center they called Project Accelerate.

Mayor John Hidon posted to Facebook, saying, “The developer has withdrawn its application. Thank you for your diligence and engagement through this process.”

VIDEO: Residents upset over possibility of data center in Matthews

Residents upset over possibility of data center in Matthews

©2025 Cox Media Group