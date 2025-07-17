Rezoning application filed for data center development in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An entity affiliated with Crosland Southeast is leading a rezoning push for a new data center development in Matthews.

The Matthews Board of Commissioners this week initiated the rezoning process for a 123-acre site at 1603 E. John St., which is being targeted for data center uses. The exact scope of the proposed project is unclear. It is also unclear if a user is lined up for the data center.

