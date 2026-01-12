‘Didn’t deserve this’: Mother searching for answers after son was shot, killed on I-77

CHARLOTTE — A month after her son’s 20th birthday, a mother is saying goodbye following a fatal shooting in west Charlotte.

Trevohn Marshall was shot and killed on Interstate 77 near Remount Road just after midnight on Sunday. Two others were injured in the same shooting, police said.

Cornelia Drake, Marshall’s mother, said she got the call just after 12:30 a.m.

“They had to resuscitate my baby about 13 times,” she said. “His heart had stopped so many times.”

Drake keeps pictures of her son proudly displayed alongside his diploma in her living room in east Charlotte.

“He graduated 2024,” she said.

Marshall turned 20 in late December and was set to start a new job this week, Drake said.

She told Channel 9’s Eli Brand that she had no idea what happened until she got to the hospital.

“At that time, trying to take it all in, it was hard,” Drake said.

But she wants to focus on her son, his smile, and the legacy he leaves behind.

“He’s a very outgoing person,” she said. “He’s very outgoing. He’s a hard worker. He loves his sister. Me and him, we have our moments, but he didn’t deserve this.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Drake are searching for answers. And asking for help from anyone who may have seen what happened.

“If you know anything,” she said. “Let the police know.”

Drake also said she needs help putting Marshall to rest. To help provide a proper burial, visit the family’s GoFundMe.

WATCH: Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

©2026 Cox Media Group