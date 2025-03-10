Dilworth restaurant closing after 13 years

CHARLOTTE — JJ’s Red Hots’ last Charlotte restaurant will close March 16 after a nearly 13-year run. The hand-crafted hot dog brand is at 1514 East Blvd. in Dilworth.

Owner Jonathan Luther spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal today, saying the decision was still raw, but he remains optimistic for JJ’s future. He’ll miss seeing the guests and being part of their daily lives from birthday parties to a gathering spot after baseball games.

“We did everything we possibly could,” he says. “We probably should have done this two years ago — to be honest. But we just kept trying as hard as we could to keep it alive.”

JJ’s specializes in hot dogs, including Bratwurst and Andouille sausage, with all kinds of toppings and sides. The company will continue to operate food trucks and be available for private events.

