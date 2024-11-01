‘Disheartening’: Girls’ lacrosse program suspended at local college

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The girls’ lacrosse team at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill was suspended months before the season started because they couldn’t find a coach, officials said.

“It’s disheartening,” said Nadege Baron, a parent of one of the team’s players. “We feel disrespected and not heard.”

The college’s athletic director said in a statement, in part, “After careful and extensive evaluation, we were unable to identify a coaching candidate who aligns with the mission of Legion Collegiate Academy.”

Barron said the team hasn’t had a consistent coach over the past two seasons. However, she thought the team would have a new coach this year.

“We actually had a meeting at the start of the year saying we’re going to have somebody,” Baron said. “We just need to go through some red tape, but we’re going to have somebody.”

Baron said she doesn’t believe the school couldn’t find qualified candidates.

“I just feel like they had this in mind to shut down the program and they weren’t being truthful and honest with us,” the parent said.

In a letter to parents, the athletic director for the charter school said the girls could play at their home-zoned school while still attending Legion.

That is not an option for some girls because their zoned schools don’t offer girls’ lacrosse.

“They’re not taking it seriously,” Baron said. “They’re not taking us seriously. There are 26 girls that are committed to be a part of the lacrosse program for girls and they’re just turning a blind eye to the whole program.”

In that statement, school leaders said they couldn’t share any information about specific coach candidates.

Leaders have also said the program has been suspended for the school year and not canceled.

