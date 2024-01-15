Local

High school women’s lacrosse players take part in nationwide showcase

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Women's Lacrosse Event More than 50 colleges from 15 states were at the event to potentially recruit their next lacrosse player. (WSOC)

MATTHEWS, N.C. — More than 100 high school women’s lacrosse athletes got a chance to impress college coaches across the country Sunday afternoon at the Meck County Sportsplex in Matthews.

It was apart of a program called ‘next step experience.’ which allows athletes to compete.

More than 50 colleges from 15 states were at the event to potentially recruit their next lacrosse player.

