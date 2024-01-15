High school women’s lacrosse players take part in nationwide showcase

MATTHEWS, N.C. — More than 100 high school women’s lacrosse athletes got a chance to impress college coaches across the country Sunday afternoon at the Meck County Sportsplex in Matthews.

It was apart of a program called ‘next step experience.’ which allows athletes to compete.

More than 50 colleges from 15 states were at the event to potentially recruit their next lacrosse player.

