In District 6 race, past Mint Hill funding becomes a wedge issue

MINT HILL, N.C. — No Mecklenburg County town got more funding from the most recent budget than Mint Hill. The town received more than $18 million.

That allocation in comparison to other Mecklenburg County towns came under scrutiny by Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, who openly questioned it during a Mecklenburg County meeting. Rodriguez-McDowell represents Mint Hill.

Mint Hill’s mayor is now endorsing her opponent, Jim Marascio in the District 6 race.

This is a wedge issue in the race. Rodriguez-McDowell stands by her comment but Marascio says it was a disappointing remark.

