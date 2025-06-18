Do Greater Charlotte awarded $164K grand to boost youth financial literacy, entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE — LISC Charlotte has awarded a $164,400 grant to Do Greater Charlotte to enhance financial literacy and entrepreneurial training for youth and creative entrepreneurs.

The grant will allow Do Greater Charlotte to expand its programs over the next two years, reaching more than 350 young people and creative entrepreneurs through its Creative Labs innovation hubs and mobile Creative Lab.

“Access to financial literacy and entrepreneurship training is essential for our youth and aspiring creative entrepreneurs to build a pathway toward economic mobility,” said William McNeely, founder and CEO of Do Greater Charlotte. “This investment from LISC Charlotte allows us to expand our impact by equipping the next generation with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to become financially independent changemakers.”

Do Greater Charlotte’s programs focus on providing educational opportunities in creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship. Participants engage in activities such as coding, design, video production, and photography.

Financial literacy sessions cover essential topics like budgeting, saving, debt management, and income strategies. Programs for creatives and freelancers address managing irregular income, taxes, investments, and financial planning.

Access-to-capital workshops, held in collaboration with local banks and financial institutions, guide participants in navigating loans, grants, crowdfunding, and investor relationships.

The capacity-building funding comes as Do Greater Charlotte enters a critical construction phase for its new Creative Lab Uptown. This facility will connect Uptown Charlotte’s economic resources with historically under-resourced communities, serving as a hub for education, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The investment from LISC Charlotte is poised to significantly impact Do Greater Charlotte’s ability to empower young people and creative entrepreneurs, fostering economic mobility and financial independence.

VIDEO: Panthers quarterback hosts youth camp to coach, teach mental health practices

Panthers quarterback hosts youth camp to coach, teach mental health practices

©2025 Cox Media Group