CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hosted a youth camp to teach football skills on Saturday morning.

But that wasn’t the only skill Bryce Young wanted to instill in the children looking up to him.

The football star has a passion for teaching mental wellness.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown went to Bryce Young’s camp to learn more.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear more about Young’s mission, his inspiration, and those he hopes to inspire.

©2025 Cox Media Group