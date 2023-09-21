Dog euthanized after biting 5-year-old in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A child was bitten by a dog that escaped from a home in north Charlotte this week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, MEDIC and Animal Care and Control got a call about the dog attack near Fairchase Avenue.

Police say a group of children were playing outside and went to a nearby home to invite more kids outside to play. When the door was opened, a dog escaped and bit a five-year-old.

Another child got the owner of the dog, who got the animal away.

CMPD says the child was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

According to CMPD, the dog was surrendered to Animal Care and Control and then euthanized. CMPD says the dog didn’t have a current rabies vaccination.

This is the second dog attack reported this week. On Monday, two people were attacked by a dog that got loose in the University City area.

Police say the dog attack is still under investigation. Nobody has been criminally charged as of Thursday.

