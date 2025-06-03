Dollar General stores see sales increase amid tariffs

Dollar General executives said its stores are benefitting from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Sales increased almost 2.4% last quarter at stores that have been open for at least a year, which beat expectations. The discount chain also raised its profit forecast for the year.

Discount stores tend to gain customers during periods of economic strain.

Official with the chain stores said most products are imported.

This could still lead to some tariff pressure.

