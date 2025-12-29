Domestic violence call leads to drug and gun bust in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — An investigation into a domestic violence incident in Monroe led to an illegal drug and firearm bust Friday, police said.

At around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of an active domestic assault on Jefferson Street in Monroe. When they arrived, police say they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the house.

Officers obtained a warrant and searched the home. Inside, they discovered a shotgun, more than 300 grams of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

The Monroe Police Department arrested 24-year-old Brian Hernandez-Lopez.

Hernandez-Lopez faces several charges, including assault on a female, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony exposing children to controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center under a secured bond of $110,000.

