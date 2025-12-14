Don Brown, former prosecutor, challenges Trump-backed Senate candidate

CHARLOTTE — Don Brown, a former federal prosecutor and military officer from Waxhaw, is running for the U.S. Senate and is seeking the Republican nomination despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement of former RNC Chair Michael Whatley.

Brown, undeterred by Trump’s endorsement, aims to offer Republican voters a better option. He emphasizes his background as a military officer in contrast to Whatley’s career as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

