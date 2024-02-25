Donald Trump promises Super Tuesday win after dominant SC primary

SOUTH CAROLINA — Former President Donald Trump has won the South Carolina Republican Primary, beating out former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Trump already has wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. His win in South Carolina on Saturday was no surprise to his supporter’s when he took the stage shortly after his victory.

“Wow, that was really something, Trump said. “An even bigger win than we anticipated.”

The crowd erupted with applause as Trump promised a victory on Super Tuesday, which is set for March 5th.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Tim Scott both took the stage, in support of Trump.

Haley had not spoken yet at her rally in Charleston as of just before 8 p.m.

