ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Former president Donald Trump will be campaigning back in North Carolina next week, according to a release.

Trump will deliver remarks at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville starting at 4 p.m. this Wednesday.

Trump rolled through the Charlotte area just last month.

You can register for tickets by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: 44 treated for heat illnesses at Charlotte Trump rally)

44 treated for heat illnesses at Charlotte Trump rally

©2024 Cox Media Group