Don’t miss out: States holding unclaimed cash, find out if it’s yours

CHARLOTTE — You may have money just sitting there with your name on it. The state holds it for people for all sorts of reasons and it’s called unclaimed cash.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke has told you about it before but never gets tired of reminding you to look.

You may remember Edwina Champion.

Earlier this year, she told Stoogenke she found hundreds in her late husband’s name.

Well, she emailed him again and says she found thousands more.

So, Stoogenke says, “Check every state you’ve lived in!”

To check for unclaimed money in North Carolina, go to nccash.com.

To check in South Carolina, click here.

VIDEO: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

