Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally calling for end to Gaza bombing

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people gathered in Uptown Charlotte in support of Palestine.

HAPPENING NOW: Pro Palestine Protesters are marching in uptown. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/uDuMk0zZj0 — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) December 9, 2023

Protesters walked through the streets of Uptown, calling for an end to the bombing of Gaza by Israeli forces.

The rally began at Romare Bearden Park on South Church Street.

Streetcars will be operating between Sunnyside and CTC stations and a bus bridge will be in place between French and CTC stations. https://t.co/KF3b8ZfPAc — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) December 9, 2023

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), the Gold Line was temporarily blocked by police because of the protest.

