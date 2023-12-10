Local

Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally calling for end to Gaza bombing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people gathered in Uptown Charlotte in support of Palestine.

Protesters walked through the streets of Uptown, calling for an end to the bombing of Gaza by Israeli forces.

The rally began at Romare Bearden Park on South Church Street.

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), the Gold Line was temporarily blocked by police because of the protest.

