Dozens of first responders line streets to honor Officer William Broadway

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, family and friends said their final goodbyes to Huntersville Officer William “Bill” Broadway.

Last week, Broadway died after battling a rare cancer of the bile ducts.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the procession for Broadway from James Funeral Home to Lake Forest Church in Huntersville.

Dozens of first responders were captured lining the streets to honor Broadway’s life and legacy.

He left behind a wife and a son.

