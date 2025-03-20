Dozens protest USPS privatization, warns of rural service impact

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of workers rallied outside the Park Road Post Office in south Charlotte today to protest against the privatization of the United States Postal Service.

The protest was organized by the American Postal Workers Union, which argues that privatizing the 250-year-old service could significantly impact how people receive their mail, especially in rural areas.

“We could lose our right to collective bargaining,” said Tiffany Alexander, Vice President of the Charlotte Area Local Postal Union. “It could affect our health insurance, it could affect our pay, it could affect our employment.”

Protesters held signs reading ‘The Post Office Belongs to the People,’ emphasizing their belief that the postal service should remain a public entity.

The union is concerned that privatization could lead to increased costs for mail services, particularly for those living in rural areas who might have to travel long distances to access postal services.

Supporters of privatization argue that the USPS loses billions of dollars annually, suggesting that privatization could help address these financial losses.

Recently, the Postmaster General announced plans to work with the Department of Justice to cut positions within USPS, although no specific plans to privatize the agency have been announced.

