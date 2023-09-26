USPS employee’s union protests over layoff fears and changes within agency

CHARLOTTE — A union representing United States Postal Service employees in Charlotte protested Tuesday over fears of layoffs and changes within the postal service.

They walked from the American Postal Workers Union near Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 85 to a nearby processing center, hoping to get the attention of lawmakers.

Chapter president Miriam Bell claims USPS employees are dealing with workload issues. She said temporary workers are putting in long hours, and even career workers are often forced to do overtime.

“It’s on the backs of the workers,” Bell said.

“They’ve made it so difficult for them to even find employment that they may not be able to retain their employment with the postal service,” she added.

Bell said another part of these protests is that workers may relocate to Gaston County, where the USPS created a new multifunctional distribution center. It’s part of the organization’s 10-year Delivering for America plan, which is aimed to help with recent financial losses and maintenance problems.

But according to Bell, more than 300 jobs in Charlotte could be on the chopping block because of the move.

“We’re coming up on Christmastime which is what the post office calls peak season, and they’re making all of these moves and the public needs their mail,” she said.

In a statement to Channel 9, a spokesperson said the plan won’t affect local post office retail operations. No post offices are closing and P.O. box service will stay the same. Plus, USPS said there won’t be any layoffs for career employees. Instead, they’ll follow the union agreements when moving people around.

Still, Bell said she’s concerned, claiming it takes up to 30 days for a first-class letter to get across Charlotte. She’s worried about the employees and customers.

“It’s unacceptable,” she said. “Our service standards have gone down the drain.”

Channel 9 asked a spokesperson with USPS when the Gastonia distribution center will be up and running, and if any employees have been transferred there. So far, we have not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys)

Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys

©2023 Cox Media Group