Dr. Victoria Watlington to host town hall, moderated by Channel 9’s Joe Bruno

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday, Council Member Dr. Victoria Watlington will be hosting a town hall that will be open to the entire Charlotte community.

It will be called “The First 100 Days: Reflections and Insights in Intergovernmental Affairs.”

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno will be moderating a panel of community leaders that includes County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell, County Sheriff Garry McFadden, and State Representative Jordan Lopez.

It will happen from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

