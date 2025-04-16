Local

Dr. Victoria Watlington to host town hall, moderated by Channel 9’s Joe Bruno

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — On Thursday, Council Member Dr. Victoria Watlington will be hosting a town hall that will be open to the entire Charlotte community.

It will be called “The First 100 Days: Reflections and Insights in Intergovernmental Affairs.”

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno will be moderating a panel of community leaders that includes County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell, County Sheriff Garry McFadden, and State Representative Jordan Lopez.

It will happen from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

