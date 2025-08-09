Drag brunch to kick off this year’s Pride celebrations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Pride celebrations have already begun with the Official Pride Kick Off Drag Brunch at Catalú on Saturday, which featured performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The drag brunch marked the start of Charlotte Pride week, offering attendees a vibrant and entertaining experience with drag performances, delicious food, and a sense of community. The event aimed to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and love, providing a festive atmosphere for all participants.

The brunch was designed to be a fun and fabulous event, with drag queens performing and engaging the audience. Attendees enjoyed a brunch while being entertained, kicking off this year’s Pride celebrations.

