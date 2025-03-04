Drake Maye, Sam Howell in Charlotte for ‘Beat an NFL QB’ charity event

CHARLOTTE — Two local NFL stars are trading in footballs for pickleball paddles this week.

Quarterbacks Drake Maye (New England Patriots) and Sam Howell (Seattle Seahawks) are hosting a charity event Wednesday night at the newly opened Tipsy Pickle at Camp North End.

For a donation of $100, you can play a pickleball match against Maye and Howell.

In addition, donors can also test their golfing skills against professional golfer Johnson Wagner.

There will also be a silent auction with items including a signed Peyton Manning jersey, a signed Eli Manning jersey, and a signed Caitlin Clark jersey.

Proceeds will be split between the Katie Blessing Foundation, The Agnes Weisiger Breast Health Center at Novant, and the Go Jen Go Foundation.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Spectator tickets cost $10.

