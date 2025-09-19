Driver accused of going over 100 mph before ambulance crash, investigator testifies

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crash investigator testified Friday that a driver accused of hitting an ambulance in May 2023 was going more than 100 mph in the moments before the collision.

The lead investigator with CMPD’s Major crash investigation unit said when he arrived at the scene it, “looked like a bomb went off.”

In his testimony, he said he worked to map and reconstruct the scene by using satellite technology.

He also matched the timestamps from a Department of Transportation video of the crash.

Three people, including two EMTs, were inside the ambulance when police said the suspected driver hit them.

The investigator said his scientific prediction showed the suspected driver was going on average 98 mph when it hit the MEDIC truck but the black box inside the suspect’s vehicle indicated it was going well over 100 mph.

Another detective who analyzed the data said the black box measures speeds five seconds before the crash. He said the driver showed no signs of breaking.

The two EMTs and the patient testified Thursday.

The accused driver, Brian Ogbonna, was joined by his parents.

Ogbonna took the stand late Friday afternoon.

Channel 9 learned he was a UNC Charlotte student at the time of the crash.

He is expected to testify more on Monday.

VIDEO: ‘Couldn’t breathe, couldn’t move’: EMT recalls crash into ambulance with patient inside