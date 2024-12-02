Driver charged after hitting pedestrian near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver is facing felony charges after a crash that left one pedestrian dead Sunday.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on West Morehead Street, near Mint Street. Police said they found a victim in the road after being hit by a car.

The victim was identified as Ryan Zadrozny.

CMPD said Zadrozny was crossing the street at a crosswalk when a Mercedez Benz was speeding down Morehead Street and hit Zadrozny. Two people were walking with Zadrozny but they weren’t hurt, police said.

Police said the driver of the car was identified as Mache Ulysses Darby.

According to CMPD, officers found Darby’s Mercedez a few blocks away from the crash, but when they tried to stop him, he drove away and crashed.

Police said Darby was impaired at the time of the crash. He’s facing charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, and reckless driving.

