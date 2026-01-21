Driver charged with felony assault after ramming patrol car

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Interstate 73 near Exit 25 in Ellerbe Sunday at approximately 7:28 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge stated.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a deputy observed that the driver’s eyelids were nearly closed while the car remained in drive. The deputy instructed the driver to put the vehicle in park, but instead, the driver fled, prompting a brief pursuit. The pursuit was discontinued due to unsafe speeds and adverse weather conditions.

Later at about 8:24 p.m., Montgomery County deputies began pursuing the same suspect vehicle after it re-entered Richmond County near Hoffman.

Deputies later located the suspect vehicle on Derby Road and continued following it onto McDonald Church Road, the sheriff said.

Daniel Shane Perkins

The pursuit ended when the suspect struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle, disabling it. The driver, identified as Daniel Shane Perkins, 47, of Jackson Springs, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

These include felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felony assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Perkins was booked into the Richmond County Jail with no bond.

