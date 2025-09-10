16-year-old shot, killed in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old from Gaston County was killed in Richmond County last weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, the teen from Lowell had traveled to the area to attend a football game at Richmond County Senior High School with family and friends.

They said while in Richmond County, the victim met with the suspect, who lives in the area, to sell vape pens and a gun.

During the encounter, they said the transaction went bad and the victim was shot inside a truck on Horseshoe Drive in the Dobbin Heights Community.

They said the truck had crashed into a house, and the teen was found inside unresponsive. The teen was then taken to a local hospital, where they died.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. Investigators said both the victim and the suspect are 16-year-olds, and both were in possession of guns.

