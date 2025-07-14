Charlotte-Mecklenburg police started following a silver Toyota Camry driving erratically along Interstate 485 in southeast Charlotte late Monday morning, which led to a crash in South Carolina.

The car led authorities along I-485 to the Ballantyne area then it got off on Highway 521 and continued to drive south through Indian Land and farther into South Carolina.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see overhead the car heading into Lancaster County.

CHOPPER 9: Driver crashes into ditch, tries to get into box truck after chase from Charlotte to SC

It appeared the driver avoided stop sticks at one point and kept going.

He tried to avoid more stop sticks and went off-road at an intersection before crashing into a ditch along Rock Hill Highway and Old Hickory Road.

That was when the suspect hopped out of the Toyota and got into the passenger side of a box truck in what appeared to be an attempted carjacking.

However, authorities were there and stopped the suspect from committing any further havoc.

The suspect was placed into handcuffs at about 11 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

