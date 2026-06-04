Driver hits northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A driver crashed into a northeast Charlotte home early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Northridge Village Drive and Tom Hunter Road.

Charlotte Fire and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene to ensure no one was hurt. The corner of the home and the gutter downspout, however, did sustain damage.

Channel 9 is asking what led up to the crash and if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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