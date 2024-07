CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County, troopers said.

The car drove off Lighthouse Church Road near Pageland and hit a ditch.

The person, who was not identified, died at the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group