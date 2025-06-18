Driver shot on I-85 says gunman was ‘trying to kill me’

CHARLOTTE — A man said he was just trying to get back home from breakfast Tuesday morning when someone opened fire on him along Interstate 85 near the Gaston and Mecklenburg County lines.

“He shot my truck three different times. One from the rear and twice from the side. That maniac was definitely trying to kill me,” the victim, who didn’t want to be identified, told Channel 9.

He reported that a vehicle began following him closely, prompting him to tap his brakes and change lanes before shots were fired.

“As soon as I look down, I see my left arm start to bleed and I make the realization I’ve been shot,” the victim recounted.

The victim described how the shots shattered both the passenger and driver’s side windows of his truck.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I could not believe that someone is going to go to that certain level and try and kill somebody over something so minor.”

Despite being shot in the arm, the bullet passed through without breaking any bones.

He managed to pull into a weigh station near the county lines, hoping for assistance from highway patrol. Help arrived, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim said that it would change his driving habits.

“I’m staying in the right lane and I’m going to be driving like grandma all the time now,” he said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers are looking for a man who was wearing a bright yellow shirt at the time of the shooting. They said the man was driving a black Ford F-150.

