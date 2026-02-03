Local

Driver in stolen car leads police on icy chase, ends in backyard arrest

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The driver accused of leading police on a wild chase was allegedly driving a stolen car, Channel 9 has learned.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Channel 9 SkyZoom was overhead tracking the vehicle as it slid on icy streets across northeast Charlotte.

The chase finally ended when four people jumped out of the car and ran.

A K-9 officer then assisted police with the arrest of one of those people, who was found in a resident’s backyard.

Police told Channel 9 that they charged two suspects, Rico Adams and Mayra Ramirez, while citing the two others.

