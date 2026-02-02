Suspect arrested after police chase in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A wild chase in northeast Charlotte ended with an arrest in someone’s backyard.

Channel 9 broke into programming Monday afternoon as the driver made reckless moves on icy streets.

It was an unbelievable scene to witness.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured an erratic driver and police chase just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

We first spotted the black car on Sugar Creek Road.

They started speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on visibly patchy, slick roads. The vehicle crossed double yellow lines, even narrowly missing what appears to be a dog.

The driver eventually turns onto a neighborhood rood, sliding to a stop when they can’t go any further.

Four people got out and ran in different directions. Two of them could be seen trekking through snow-covered woods in the east Charlotte neighborhood off Shamrock Drive, walking and running through front and backyards.

They got out of Chopper 9 Skyzoom’s view for a short while before officers on the ground, including a K-9, come into the picture.

It’s the K-9 who tracks down one of the suspects, who then takes off running. The K-9 catches up to him, but the suspect leaps across a creek, almost falling in.

He climbs up a slippery hill covered in snow, flipping over a fence when an officer catches up with him.

The suspect still does not give up, and resists the officer as reinforcement comes.

All of the officers, six in total plus the K-9, were forced to climb up the slippery slope, flipping over playground equipment to fully get the suspect under control and make an arrest.

All of this came to an end in someone’s backyard.

All four suspects are in custody.

