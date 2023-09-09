NCSHP: Mooresville teen killed, two others hospitalized in high-speed car accident Saturday morning

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager from Mooresville died in a car accident Saturday morning, and two other teens are in the hospital with injuries, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports.

Stella Grace Bright, age 16, was driving her car down Brawley School Road in Lake Norman around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when she drove off the right side of the road.

After veering off-road, she hit a tree and collided with a rock landscaping wall.

Two other teens were in the car. Stella and the front passenger were wearing seatbelts, but the passenger in the back part of the car was not. NCSHP says the back area of the car, a 2014 Porsche 911, was not designed for passengers.

Stella died from her injuries at the scene.

NCSHP says excessive speeding is indicated to be the cause of the collision.

