Drivers in Lincolnton remain cautious as gas prices begin to drop

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Gas prices are dropping amid a deal to end the War in Iran and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

We checked around Charlotte Monday and saw some gas stations as low as $3.49.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon talked to drivers about whether this will change their habits.

AAA said the price of gas is down about eight cents from last week.

People in Lincolnton have noticed, but they also remember it was more than a dollar less last year.

We ran into Amber Philbeck and her daughter eating at Chuck Wagon Grill on Monday. It’s the kind of place where people eat in parked cars.

The roof was back, the windows down, and her engine was off.

Philbeck has noticed the falling gas prices.

“It has gone down a little, but it’s not going down fast enough for most people,” she said.

Prices in Lincolnton are at about $3.69 a gallon. Philbeck said it’s still too high to plan ahead.

“We are looking at vacation right now, but it’s kinda effecting whether we want to fly or not,” she said.

The owner of the business said she just got back from a week long vacation in Myrtle Beach. She watched the prices at the pump on the way down.

“We got down to Myrtle Beach to fill up and got it for $3.41 and I thought I real struck the lucky pot,” the owner, Paula Forbes, said.

On the way back, Forbes saw gas at $3.19.

“I was excited to see the price was going down,” she said. “They are headed in the right direction.”

Forbes’ son is happy to see diesel under $5 a gallon for his big truck, but they are still being cautious.

“I try to watch my pocketbook, I guess just like everybody else,” Forbes said.

None of the people we spoke to talked about Iran or oil tankers in the Middle East.

They were more concerned that prices for so many things went up when gas prices rose.

They want to know if prices of food and other things will fall now too.

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