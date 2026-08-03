Man arrested for stealing mail from Charlotte apartment cluster boxes

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police recently arrested a 32-year-old man accused of using master keys to steal mail from cluster boxes at several local apartment complexes. Jamario Darden faces multiple charges in Charlotte and has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department South Division, the Southwest Service Area Crime Reduction Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Service. Investigators identified Darden as the suspect using keys to access cluster mailbox kiosks to steal mail items.

Jamario Darden

In Charlotte, Darden is charged with financial transaction card theft, misdemeanor larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police also served him with several outstanding warrants from Wilkes County.

The Wilkes County warrants include charges of larceny of chose in action, forgery of instrument, uttering paper with forged endorsement, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. Additionally, Darden was served with a fugitive warrant originating from South Carolina.

The mail property seized during the arrest will be sorted through by investigators. Law enforcement officials will consult with the U.S. Postal Inspector Service to determine the next course of action for the recovered mail items.

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