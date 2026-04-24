Drone confiscated after unauthorized flight near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Federal authorities have seized a drone they say a Charlotte man illegally flew at the Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook.

According to a recently unsealed search warrant, the 50‑year‑old launched the drone last month to capture video for a social media post for one of his clients.

Drones are prohibited at the Airport Overlook, and airport drone‑detection technology immediately flagged the flight.

Federal marshals responded and tracked the drone, which investigators say was airborne for seven minutes and flew between 32 and 100 feet above the ground while active runways were in use.

Officials said the operator did not have permission to fly in restricted airspace and had not properly registered the drone.

The device has since been seized as part of the federal investigation.

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