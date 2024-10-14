Repeat offender suspected after drone delivers contraband in South Carolina prisons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Cell phones, drugs, and tobacco are making their way behind bars because of drone deliveries from above.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says they’re battling drones every night, but deputies were able to catch a repeat offender suspected of multiple airdrops over the weekend.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a manhunt Friday night after the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Arnez Thompson flew a drone over the security fence at the Evans Correctional Institute in Bennettsville. They say Thompson used the drone to drop items like cell phones and chargers, methamphetamine, and cigarettes.

Officials contacted the CCSO’s bloodhound team, and their K-9 Dallas was able to track Thompson down.

“We put Dallas on the ground and she picked up on a live track -- she tracked 30 to 40 minutes and she led us right to the suspect, who was laying down in the woods,” said Deputy Justin Sigmon with the CCSO.

Officials say Thompson has done the same thing at two other state prisons.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says it frequently fights these fliers.

“[They] are sophisticated and can fly five miles or longer, which makes it hard to catch the people who operate these illegal drones,” the SCDOC says.

Authorities say they use drone detection technology and their own drones to help chase criminals. The agency says it has had 202 drone incidents this year alone.

