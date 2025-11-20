Family finds new home after devastating fire at Monroe apartment complex

MONROE, N.C. — At least one family was able to find a new home following a devasting fire at a Monroe Apartment Complex, Channel 9 learned.

Jasmine Wynn’s father, Rodney, told Channel’s Gina Esposito that she has found a new apartment. In a text, he wrote, “She is smiling and happy.”

Rodney shared that they are still working to get sponsors to help her, and others get household items. At least six families said they lost everything.

You can drop off donations, including clothes for adults and kids, along with hygiene products, at Hebron City of Praise Missionary Baptist Church, 304 E. Pfeiffer Street.

Monroe Fire said the fire at the Icemorlee Street Apartments started in a middle unit. The fire chief said the fire was started by a 4-year-old child playing with a lighter.

Community steps in to help dozens displaced after apartment fire in Monroe

