Drug complaint at Statesville hotel leads to arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Brandi Alexandra Miller, 38, of Statesville, on Saturday morning after finding methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle during a traffic stop at the Clarion Hotel in Statesville.

Brandi Alexandra Miller

The arrest happened after a deputy was investigating a narcotics complaint at the hotel and observed Miller leaving the property. A K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in her vehicle, leading to the discovery of the drugs.

Sheriff Darren Campbell emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “This case is a great example of how citizen tips can lead to real results. We encourage anyone who sees suspicious or criminal activity to submit information through our mobile app’s Say Something feature.”

She faces several charges including, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magistrate Hollar issued a $10,000 secured bond for Miller’s release.

