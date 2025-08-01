Drug distributor gets 15-year prison sentence

CHARLOTTE — Tymarious Nydarious Thompson, 24, of Lancaster, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice announced of Friday.

Thompson was convicted of conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, as well as quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

The investigation revealed that he worked with Mikel Stewart and others to distribute these drugs.

In 2019, a search of Thompson’s home uncovered 7 pounds of marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, ammunition, and counterfeit money.

Law enforcement also conducted several controlled purchases of pure ice methamphetamine from him.

A subsequent search in 2020 revealed more than 198 grams of pure ice methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, another firearm, and over $4,000 in cash.

Despite these findings, Thompson continued to sell methamphetamine to an undercover agent.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Thompson to 180 months in prison, followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Thompson’s sentencing underscores the serious consequences of drug trafficking and the federal system’s strict penalties for such offenses.

