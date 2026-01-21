Drug raid in Indian Land leads to arrests; firearms and stolen motorcycle found

INDIAN LAND, N.C. — Five people were arrested on Jan. 15 after a drug raid at a home on Barberville Road in Indian Land, the Lancaster County sheriff stated in a news release. The operation was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force and SWAT.

The raid followed an ongoing investigation that involved an undercover purchase of suspected methamphetamine by agents from the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force. Early Thursday morning, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the home, where six individuals were found inside.

During the search, authorities seized 64.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 grams of suspected cocaine, over two dozen pills believed to be Xanax and 57 grams of suspected marijuana.

Additionally, investigators found a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger .380 caliber pistol in different rooms of the home

A 2024 Honda Grom motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Rock Hill was also located in the basement of the residence.

Renee Hewitt Schmader, 56 and Robert Eric White, 58, both residents of the home, were arrested alongside three others: Kimberly Shelton Patrick, 53, of Indian Land; Adrian Hunter Pittman, 24, of Fort Mill; and Judith Marie Wright, 31, of Whitmire.

All five face multiple drug and weapon charges.

Schmader has been denied bond for the drug and weapons charges, with bond set at $5,000 for the possession of a stolen vehicle. She remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

White was denied bond and remains in the detention center.

Patrick was released after posting $12,500 in bonds.

Pittman is still in custody on bonds totaling $30,000, while Wright remains on $20,000.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the investigation will continue to determine if further charges will be filed in connection with the seized items and ongoing drug-related activities in the area.

