Drug treatment center opens near Union County hospital

MONROE, N.C. — Patients at Atrium Health Union can now walk across the street for drug treatment.

McLeod Centers for Wellbeing opened its new location off East Franklin Street in Monroe Tuesday.

The center helps people overcome their opioid addiction by offering certain treatment medications.

The new facility replaces its Roosevelt Boulevard, which had been around for 20 years.

In 2024, around 70 people in Union County sought treatment at the McLeod Centers for Wellbeing after an opioid overdose, according to NCDHHS.

