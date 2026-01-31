Dry snow leads to hazardous driving conditions in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Meteorologist Joe Puma is in Channel 9 Storm Cam traveling northbound on Independence Boulevard.
LATEST WEATHER UPDATES: https://www.wsoctv.com/weather/forecasts/snow-day-heavy-snow-falls-charlotte-area/AMABFNIJ7RBNBALCVCAWEFHJ7A/
He said that area had the heaviest snow fall he had seen so far on Saturday.
The snow is very dry which creates a layer of ice on pavements, and hazardous conditions while driving.
Watch the video at the top of this webpage for more of Puma’s report.
VIDEO: SNOW DAY UPDATES: Road conditions worsen as snowfall persists
©2026 Cox Media Group