Duke Energy begins preparations for hurricane season

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is making major upgrades to strengthen their North Carolina facilities in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.

The improvements are coming to control centers across the state where crews monitor the power grid and coordinate storm responses.

According to WSOC’s Severe Weather Team 9, the 2025 hurricane season is likely to be extremely active.

In anticipation of this storm season, Duke Energy says it’s improved power lines, upgraded poles and enhanced its self-healing technology.

These changes will help reduce the number of customers affected by power outages by up to 75%, they said.

