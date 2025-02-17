Duke Energy fined after lineman was electrocuted last summer

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Labor is fining Duke Energy $16,000 after a lineman was electrocuted this summer.

Zach Jones died in August while working on Wandering Creek Drive.

The Department of Labor said the 11-inch gloves Duke Energy provided to Jones did not provide protection to the wrist and forearm.

The DOL said Jones was electrocuted after touching an energized 120-volt Z-bar.

The department said Duke Energy should provide workers with 14-inch gloves or make rubber sleeves mandatory.

Duke has 15 days to call for an informal conference if the company wants to start the appeal process.

We’ve reached out to Duke Energy for comment.

