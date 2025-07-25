Duke Energy proposes natural gas project at site of former coal plant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is planning two new natural gas-powered combustion turbines at the former Buck Steam Station site in Rowan County.

The Charlotte-based utility today made a preliminary filing with the N.C. Utilities Commission seeking permission to build the natural gas units, which would have a combined capacity of 850 megawatts. The project would be built on the former coal plant site at the Buck complex. It would be adjacent to Duke’s 718-megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle plant that opened at the site in 2011.

The new units, if approved, would use the existing natural gas pipeline serving the site.

Duke hopes to begin construction on the new natural gas units in 2028, pending NCUC approval. The project would open in 2030 under that timeline.

