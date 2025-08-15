Duke Energy seeks to merge utilities

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. has filed with state and federal regulators to merge the company’s utility services provided by Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress. The Charlotte-based company aims to have its two subsidiaries sharing electricity service by Jan. 1, 2027, projecting customer savings of $1 billion by 2038.

The applications were filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission, S.C. Public Service Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Those bodies are likely to spend months examining the proposal before rendering a final verdict.

The company pledged additional savings for customers after 2038 but did not specify the potential savings.

Duke Energy bought Raleigh-based Progress Energy Inc. in 2012 for an inflation-adjusted price of $36.5 billion. As part of the purchase, Duke committed to combining utility services at an undetermined time after working through the extensive corporate combination the deal brought.

