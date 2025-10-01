Duke Energy updates Carolinas plan with more nuclear, less wind in resource mix

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has filed an updated Carolinas Resource Plan. The proposal includes notable changes to Duke’s recommended resource mix.

Duke’s long-range energy resource plan must be updated and approved by the N.C. Utilities Commission every two years. The initial plan was approved last year. Duke’s new proposal to the NCUC comes as the utility has accelerated its build of new generation in 2025. It lays out Duke’s plan to build new generation to meet unprecedented energy demand in the Carolinas.

Federal and state legislation this year have facilitated key changes to Duke’s proposed mix of resources. The federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act changed laws around energy tax credits, favoring some resources and making others untenable in the near term. Senate Bill 266 in N.C. eliminated an interim carbon emissions reduction target for Duke. The N.C. legislation also allows an increase in a utility’s rates for financing construction costs for new electric generating facilities.

